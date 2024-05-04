Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 391,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $69,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $14.84 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

