Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,316 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $91,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $472,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.1 %

ANF opened at $128.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Argus boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.