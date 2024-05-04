VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

VOXX International Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 902.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 1,568,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

