M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MWE opened at GBX 46 ($0.58) on Monday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.64). The firm has a market cap of £40.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.12.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

