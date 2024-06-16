Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168,945 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.63 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

