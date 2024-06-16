Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,076,000 after purchasing an additional 152,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.