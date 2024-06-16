Beacon Financial Group Buys 126 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

CMI opened at $266.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average is $265.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

