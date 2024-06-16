TKG Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

