Napa Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Napa Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,551,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,586,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $444.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

