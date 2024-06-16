Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2,288.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 236,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 41,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

