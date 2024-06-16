4,381 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

