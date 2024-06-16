TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.8579 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.81.

TotalEnergies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. TotalEnergies has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

