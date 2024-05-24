Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $243.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $203.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

