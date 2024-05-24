Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) PT Raised to $48.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DYN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,002,840.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,365.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 934,841 shares of company stock worth $23,103,069. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,758,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 1,118,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

