Windward (LON:WNWD) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 137 ($1.74) price objective on the stock.

WNWD opened at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Monday. Windward has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £87.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.90.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

