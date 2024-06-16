Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $240,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $6,877,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $167.60 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

