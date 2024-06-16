Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

