Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Invests $13.47 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $109.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

