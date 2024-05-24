StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSE:AINC opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $209.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ashford Company Profile

In other news, CEO Monty J. Bennett bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,444.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

