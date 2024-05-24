StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
NYSE:AINC opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.25.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $209.13 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.