Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

AEP stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

