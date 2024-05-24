Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Reduced by Zacks Research

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

APEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in American Public Education by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5,036.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

