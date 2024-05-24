HC Wainwright Weighs in on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ORMP opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 480,267 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 329,495 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

