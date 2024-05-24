B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSE:BTG opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

