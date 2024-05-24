Insider Buying: ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Acquires 148 Shares of Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($189.98).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 146 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($191.13).

On Friday, March 15th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 146 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($189.27).

ActiveOps Stock Performance

AOM opened at GBX 106 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. ActiveOps Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The firm has a market cap of £75.64 million, a PE ratio of -5,300.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) target price on shares of ActiveOps in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Featured Articles

