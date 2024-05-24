Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

JBT stock opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

