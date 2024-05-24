Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report released on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,640.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,393.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

