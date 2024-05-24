Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) PT Raised to $12.00 at TD Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $3.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Inseego Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INSG opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Inseego has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego
About Inseego
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.
