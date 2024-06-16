Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $38,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

