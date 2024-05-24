Brokers Set Expectations for Dexterra Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$6.35. The firm has a market cap of C$346.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker bought 20,000 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00. In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00. Also, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Insiders own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

