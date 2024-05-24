Loop Capital Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $50.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CL King cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.1 %

CBRL opened at $45.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $73,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

