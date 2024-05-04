Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,389 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 15.92% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $77,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,148,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 187,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,834,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XRT opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $620.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $79.12.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

