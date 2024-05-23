Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 1,709 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after acquiring an additional 237,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 300,522 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

