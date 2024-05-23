Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.09. 5,381,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,389,592. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

