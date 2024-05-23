AXS Investments LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $392,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

