Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,972,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,981,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 786,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,666. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

