Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 583,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

