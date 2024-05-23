Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires New Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 516,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,703. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
