BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Acquires 179 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.96. 1,179,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,809. The stock has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average is $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

