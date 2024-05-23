Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 412,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,540. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

