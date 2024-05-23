FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,858 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,151,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,457,871. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of -480.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.