AXS Investments LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,529 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,343,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230,265 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,833,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

