Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,410 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 106,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 410,722 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

BXMT traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.17 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $23.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

