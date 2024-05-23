AXS Investments LLC Sells 30,253 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,253 shares during the quarter. BrightSpire Capital comprises about 0.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.28% of BrightSpire Capital worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,726,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

BRSP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 759,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpire Capital

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

