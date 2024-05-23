Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.06. 336,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,510. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

