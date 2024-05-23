iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $128,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.52. 3,292,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

