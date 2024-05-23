Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.90. 3,812,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,837. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $191.04 and a one year high of $311.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.64.

Workday Profile

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

