Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stake Lessened by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,676 shares during the period. Rithm Capital makes up 0.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE RITM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 2,761,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RITM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Rithm Capital

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.