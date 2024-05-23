Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,515 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after buying an additional 305,912 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after buying an additional 1,030,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after buying an additional 709,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,727,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $456,716,000 after buying an additional 90,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,732,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $329,153,000 after buying an additional 223,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.20. 16,850,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,472,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

