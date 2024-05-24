Truist Financial Lowers Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $70.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.09.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 641.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

