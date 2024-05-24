Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

